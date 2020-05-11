Gov. McMaster to visit N. Charleston as COVID-19 protective equipment delivery arrives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Boeing Monday where a shipment of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers is set to arrive.
McMaster will be joined by representatives from Boeing, MUSC, the state’s Congressional Delegation and other local officials at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Boeing South Carolina.
Three Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft filled with PPE are expected to arrive to assist in the ongoing response for COVID-19.
