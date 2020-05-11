Lowcountry Catholic churches open for first in-person mass in months

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday was the first day in two months that Catholic churches in South Carolina could hold in-person mass. However, there are restrictions each church must follow in addition to their own precautions.
Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone made the announcement in a letter earlier this month and asked for churches to be at or under 25 percent of their normal capacity.
At Church of the Nativity on James Island, doors opened for daily mass on Monday at 11:30 a.m. There were about 30 people in the church and those who are not in the same family were spaced out.
“It was very strange,” the church’s priest, Rev. Thomas Kingsley, said about the absence of in-person mass over the past several weeks. "I could do a private mass and I did a few live-streamed masses... but it’s just not the same. Some things you just can’t watch on TV or zoom and get the same feeling.”
At his church, people are asked to sign up online or call ahead to make sure there is a spot. While the church can seat about 180 at 25 percent capacity, Kingsley decided to limit weekday masses to 50 people and weekend masses to 125 people.
“I hate to turn away anyone from church," he said. “But hopefully we won’t get to that point. But again, it’s about safety. Safety has to be first.”
In the church, some pews were roped off, hand sanitizer was at the entrance and people did not shake hands.
“People are encouraged to wear protective masks but we are not requiring it," Kingsley said. "But the social distancing for non-family members, that’s an important part. It’s a learning experience.”
Parishioners were excited to finally be back in the church.
“I just couldn’t wait for this to happen, I mean this is what it’s all about," Gregory Morris said. “Now we can receive the Eucharist. I mean that’s really the main thing, but also it’s not the same online. It’s not as intimate and our priest we enjoy a lot.”
Kingsley said this week will be a learning experience and hopes people come if they are comfortable but stay home if they are more at-risk for exposure of COVID-19.
“We don’t know how long we’re going to do this. It’s in God’s hands,” he said.
At St. Joseph’s in West Ashley, daily mass began on Monday with some of the following restrictions:
- Worshipers who are sick or high risk should NOT attend mass.
- Worshipers are to use the restroom only if absolutely necessary.
- Worshipers are strongly encouraged to receive Communion in the hand.
- There will be no Sign of Peace.
- There will be no holy water in the fonts.
- Please maintain social distancing – sit in every other pew at least 6 feet apart and maintain a 6-foot distance when receiving Communion.
Sacred Heart in Charleston is not starting its masses until the weekend with the following restrictions:
- Only every other pew will be available; only families may sit closely together
- The Sign of Peace will be omitted
- No procession of the offertory gifts
- We will not pass the baskets for offertory collections. A basket will be located on the table at the back as you exit the Church.
- Frequently touched surfaces will be properly cleaned after each Mass
- All hymnals and missalettes will be removed from the Church
Some other large churches from other denominations posted on Facebook to announce they will be open on June 7. You can see the post by clicking: here. Some churches included in the post are Freedom Church, Seacoast Church, Summerville Baptist Church and Journey Church.
