Lowcountry restaurants reopen with a strong turnout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Last week, restaurants could seat people outside and this week inside seating became a reality.
It’s all part of AccelerateSC’s phased approach to reopen the economy.
With all the customers at Page’s Okra Grill it’s like the restaurant never shut down at all.
On Monday night, the place was full of people getting a chance to sit down for a bowl of their famous shrimp and grits – albeit at a diminished capacity to accommodate social distancing guidelines. It is the first time since mid-March that restaurant-goers have been able to get a table inside this restaurant, or any other for that matter.
“Driving by and seeing they weren’t open was definitely heart breaking,” said Kayla Crawford, a patron at Page’s on Monday. “We are more than excited to see they are back open especially with the outdoor patio being so nice.”
While outdoor seating was allowed last week, Page’s management decided to hold off until they could open the indoor portion as well.
“Some of them don’t know that our dining room is open, which has made it a little bit slower inside. But outside has been pretty much full or 80 percent capacity all day,” said Front of House Manager Diamond White.
A new normal calls for new rules.
State guidelines suggest using single-use silverware, packets of condiments and even throw away menus.
“We also make sure that all our staff are wearing gloves and masks when they are talking to guests or out in the dining room area,” White said. “That way everyone stays safe and the guests feel safe.”
Tables are kept six feet apart and sanitizer stations are expected to be installed at every available entrance according to the guideline put out by AccelerateSC.
“It’s actually a lot of changes for us all at once,” White said.
Still, the changes do not seem to be stopping the customers.
“Several guests, even before we opened, said how excited they were,” White said. “We have had people say they couldn’t wait to get back into the restaurant, so we have been super happy have people be super excited to come back to us.”
“You just can’t beat Page’s at all,” said patron Mikel Simmons. “Like you just cannot.”
Restaurants are required to follow all CDC, FDA, and DHEC rules, but the guidelines put out by AccelerateSC are simply that - guidelines. However, if restaurants follow those suggestions they may be protected from lawsuits, be able to apply for special grants, and receive tax breaks among other benefits still being worked out.
