McMaster holding news conference on state’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be holding a news conference Monday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19.
He’s expected to speak at 4:30 p.m., and will be streamed here. The governor will be joined by state public health officials.
Today, restaurants throughout South Carolina were allowed to reopen for limited dine-in services. McMaster established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services.
Those guidelines include only allowing 50% of posted occupancy inside, tables spaced 6 to 8 feet apart, additional guidance for health checks for all employees, and social distancing. A full list of guidelines can be found here.
In addition, McMaster lifted all boating restrictions. But social distancing is recommended and McMaster urged people to use common sense.
