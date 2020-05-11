140 new cases of COVID-19, and 15 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 140 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 7,792 , and those who have died to 346.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an updated on Monday on projections through May 30.
Those projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see a drop from approximately 1,000 new cases per week to 900 new cases per week by the end of May.
“The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 10,493 confirmed cases during the last week of May,” DHEC officials said.
Deaths reported on Monday include eleven elderly people in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Hampton (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), and Richland (3) counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Fairfield (1), Florence (2), and Sumter (1) counties.
Currently, there have been a total of 89,968 coronavirus tests with 82,176 testing negative and 7,792 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, May 11 by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (21), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Richland (19), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (3), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (3)
On Monday, DHEC officials say they began the first of three phases of testing in South Carolina nursing homes.
“As announced May 6, DHEC — with testing support from LabCorp and extensive coordination and cooperation from the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina — will test approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the state’s 194 nursing homes,” DHEC officials said.
An estimated 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities are part of this initial round of testing, according to DHEC.
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including the following:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
