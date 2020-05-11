One last cold front before typical May temperatures return!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moves through today bringing one last cool down before temperatures begin a prolonged return to more typical May temperatures later this week. A sunny sky is expected today with highs in the upper 70s. We cool down tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s inland tomorrow morning, near 50 degrees along the coast. Highs will be cooler tomorrow in the low to mid 70s before warming back up for the rest of the week. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.