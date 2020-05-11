Police investigate fatal shooting at Walterboro hotel

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police say a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning appears to be domestic-related.
Police responded to the OYO, previously known as the Palms Inn & Suite, in the 1100 block of Sniders Highway at approximately 2:16 a.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Amye Stivender said.
Police say the victim of the shooting died at the scene.
Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene and Stivender said the investigation is ongoing.
The Colleton County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
There was no immediate word on whether charges are expected.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lt. Kinard at 843-782-1009.
