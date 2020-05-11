S.C. teen mourns after grandmother who raised her dies of COVID-19

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Berkeley County teenager says she is having a hard time dealing with the COVID-19-related death of her grandmother.
Family members say 65-year old Patricia Brown died April 11 at a Charleston hospital after a battle with COVID-19.
Brown and her son raised Brown’s granddaughter, Charnaye Brown, who is deaf, since she was a baby.
“She’s gonna remember her for her smile, trips to McDonald’s, going to school and going to church,” Charnaye’s aunt, Angel Greene, said Monday.
Charnaye’s uncle, Keenen Brown, also helped raise her. He says Charnaye was very angry when she heard about her grandmother’s death.
“I’ve been with her for almost 18 years and I’ve never seen her that upset,” Brown said.
“That’s pretty much the person that guided her through most of what she’s gone through at this point, getting her through school, the person you see here was based off my mom,” Keenen Brown said.
Patricia Brown’s death is also affecting other family members.
“It was very shocking for the family, unexpected, definitely not someone who you thought would be leaving here,” Greene said.
Charnaye will turn 18 on Wednesday.
A drive-by parade is planned Saturday in her neighborhood to celebrate her birthday.
Family members will be thinking of Patricia Brown.
