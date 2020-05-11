Sullivan’s Island checkpoints to be removed at 5 p.m. today

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials have voted to remove Sullivan’s Island’s checkpoints at 5 p.m. today.
Council voted on the issue during a meeting Monday afternoon.
Restrictions on the beach include no chairs, umbrellas, coolers or any shading devices, and no gatherings of over three people unless exercise related.
There is an exercise rule in place where people must keep moving on the beach which includes activities such as walking, exercising and surfing.
Leaders are expected to have another meeting next Tuesday to discuss restrictions.
