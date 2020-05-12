Beaufort City Council considers efforts to help businesses impacted by COVID-19

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort City Council is expected to relax some of its regulations to help businesses recover.
On Tuesday, City Council will discuss a new program called Together Beaufort that will assist downtown merchants.
City officials say the program entails free parking in the marina lot on Saturdays and Sundays and the temporary relaxation of regulations regarding sidewalk signs and banners in downtown Beaufort.
If passed, it would also allow restaurants near city parks and city-owned property to extend outdoor dining in “transitional parcels” next to the restaurant.
City officials say concierge service could also be provided to local businesses which could include helping merchants that are having issues with federal aid programs.
City Council will meet at 7 p.m. You can watch the live stream on the City of Beaufort Facebook page.
