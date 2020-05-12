Berkeley County now eligible to apply for FEMA aid for severe storm, tornadoes in April

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County residents are now eligible to apply for FEMA aid for severe storms in April that produced tornadoes which damaged homes throughout the state.
Gov. Henry McMaster requested that FEMA amend its disaster declaration to make residents of Berkeley and Barnwell counties eligible for the Individual Assistance program.
Meteorologists reported three tornadoes that impacted Berkeley County on April 13 with one reported as an EF3 tornado, a tornado with an estimated wind speed of 145 mph.
NWS officials reported significant damage caused by the tornado to several homes along Old Fort Road and Dennis Boulevard, as well as vehicle and trailer damage in the area.
Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties were previously declared.
“FEMA Disaster Assistance can include money for temporary rental assistance and essential home repairs for primary homes, low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help survivors recover from the effects of the disaster,” officials said.
Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:
· Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
· Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: //fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
· Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.
· Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SCEMD, FEMA and county emergency managers continue to assist residents in areas hardest hit by the April 13 severe storm. Residents can visit scemd.org or call 2-1-1 to be connected to locally sourced, volunteer help if they have unmet needs not covered by insurance, FEMA assistance or other relief programs.
