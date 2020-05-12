Bulldogs Add Pair of Graduate Transfers

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football head coach Brent Thompson has announced the addition of graduate transfers on the offensive side of the ball in offensive lineman Summie Carlay and B-Back Alex Ramsey.
Carlay will have two years of eligibility after transferring from South Carolina. He appeared in 12 games last season, playing primarily on special teams. Carlay was named to the SEC Fall Academic Team three times.
Carlay was rated as one of the top players in the Palmetto State coming out of high school, being ranked as high as No. 6 by Rivals. He was also rated one of the top 100 offensive tackles in the country by all four scouting services.
Summie’s younger brother, Wes, is currently a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.
“We are excited to add another member of the Carlay family to the Citadel Football program,” said Thompson. “Summie will be a great addition to our roster and add depth to our offensive line. He brings extensive knowledge of our offense from his high school playing days in Laurens, as well first-hand knowledge of the history and tradition of The Citadel and our football program.”
Ramsey comes to the Lowcountry after putting together an All-American career at VMI. Last season, Ramsey rushed for 1,326 and 22 touchdowns on his way to be named a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press, STATS and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).
The 2019 Walter Payton Award finalist posted six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 207 yards against Wofford. Two weeks later, Ramsey rushed for six touchdowns in an overtime victory against Samford.
“Over the course of the 2019 season we had an opportunity to see a lot of what Alex Ramsey can do,” said Thompson. “I thought it was a no-brainer when we had the opportunity to sign an All-American, 1,300-yard rusher that was already familiar with the SoCon. He will be a great addition to our offensive backfield.”