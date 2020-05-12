Charleston County to drop legal action against Folly Beach after decision to reopen beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of Charleston County Council said the county would no longer pursue legal action against Folly Beach.
Elliot Summey released a statement Tuesday following Folly Beach City Council’s decision Monday to lift beach restrictions:
I am encouraged by the actions of the Folly Beach City Council easing, and ultimately lifting, travel restrictions into the City by this Friday. Therefore, Charleston County will no longer pursue its legal action related to travel restrictions and looks forward to working cooperatively with Mayor Goodwin and his staff to protect the citizenry of Folly Beach and Charleston County.
The statement came a day after Folly Beach City Council voted to remove checkpoints Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. During the emergency meeting, the council voted to change checkpoint times to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday afternoon at which time the checkpoints will be removed. City leaders also lifted an exercise-only on the beach rule.
The county filed a lawsuit Friday against Folly Beach contending Folly Beach’s restrictions conflicted with Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Orders lifting beach restrictions.
Summey sent a letter to Mayor Tim Goodwin on May 5 urging the city to rescind orders that places restrictions on non-city residents for beach and park access, and overnight lodging. That letter threatened legal action if the city did not lift the restrictions.
