Charleston Police Department requests grant to fight gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Police Department is asking the city to approve its request for a grant for a new Crime Gun Intelligence Center.
Police Chief Luther Reynolds says this is not a physical center, but rather new technology that will help combat gun violence and gun crimes in the Tri-County area.
The City of Charleston Police Department is hoping to get a grant for a little over $605,530 from the Department of Justice to fund the technology. Reynolds says it would be used by local and state law enforcement agencies across the Tri-County area, not just the City of Charleston.
The equipment would be housed out of the new forensics center off Bees Ferry Road that will be opened in the beginning of 2021.
The center would bring a special technology called NIBIN, National Integrative Ballistic Information Network. It's a system that analyzes shell casings left behind from gunshots. It also includes a combination of microscopes, computers, and devices that help get finger prints off of shell casings.
Reynolds says this technology will help link crimes more quickly, generate investigative leads, and ultimately prevent future shootings.
The Ways and Means Committee has to review the request to get this grant from the Department of Justice before they can acquire.
The Ways and Means Committee virtual meeting is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.