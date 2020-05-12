City of Charleston to consider allowing sidewalk dining

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is meeting Tuesday to discuss several agenda items related to the coronavirus pandemic.
One consideration is to allow restaurants to use sidewalks and private property to expand their outdoor seating for dining. This means restaurants could allow their guests to dine in places where they were not allowed to before.
However, city officials say that those restaurants must get approval first.
According to the emergency ordinance proposal, restaurants that want to have a temporary outdoor dining set up must apply for a permit with the Zoning Division. They may also have take pictures showing the layout plan.
Social distancing guidelines will still apply that include tables that are 8 feet apart and a limit of 8 people at one table. Tables, chair and menus must be sanitized after each use.
If passed, the new guidelines will allow restaurants without patio space or with limited outdoor space to serve more people due to the fact that the indoor dining is limited to 50 percent capacity.
There are three other emergency ordinances that Charleston City Council will discuss.
They range from replacing the stay at home order for the city and extending other safety ordinances like prohibiting more than 10 people from gathering at a time.
Charleston City Council meetings are still virtual.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.