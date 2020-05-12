Cool weather to fade away over the next couple days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The quiet and cool weather continues across the Lowcountry today with lots of sunshine and highs about 10 degrees below average for the middle of May. The average high is now 83 degrees in the Charleston area. Temperatures will be warming up over the next couple of days with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and low to mid 80s by Friday. Highs may even climb to near 90 degrees by early next week. We expect a sunny and dry week ahead. The next chance of rain will hold off until early next week.