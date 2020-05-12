Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews have responded along Fabricators Street in the Jedburg area of Dorchester County.
The Summerville Fire Department is responding and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off Fabricators Street to traffic.
Witnesses on the scene reported a line of traffic of people trying to get to work that is extending down both directions of West 5th North Street.
Details are limited. It is not yet clear what is on fire and whether anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
