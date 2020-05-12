Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Health chief: N.C. church service restriction being reviewed
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators and leading sheriffs want Gov. Roy Cooper to clarify or remove a portion of his executive order that limits how religious services can convene under his eased stay-at-home rules for COVID-19. Cooper’s health and human services secretary said on Monday that state lawyers are taking a second look at the language designed to provide an exception to the continued ban on mass gatherings. The governor’s order says the permitted worship services “shall take place outdoors unless impossible,” but state senators said it's unclear what impossible means. The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association executive committee asked Cooper to simply allow indoor services.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAIR CANCELED
Officials cancel Salem Fair because of COVID-19 outbreak
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city has canceled its annual fair because of COVID-19. The Roanoke Times reports officials in the city of Salem announced Monday that it would cancel the Salem Fair due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The fair was scheduled for July 1-12 at the Taliaferro Complex. It attracts about 300,000 people to the region each year. Officials said the fair had to be canceled because the city could not guarantee the safety of employees and guests at the large event. City Manager Jay Taliaferro said the city will work with Deggeller Attractions to bring the fair back in 2021.
DISASTER DECLARATION
Federal declaration means help to N.C. counties for storms
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A disaster declaration for 18 North Carolina counties damaged by unusual winter thunderstorms and tornadoes means local governments will get help from Washington to pay for the cleanup. President Donald Trump has granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a federal disaster declaration stemming from the bad weather in February. The storms caused downed trees flooding, power outages and closed or impassable roads. Preliminary estimates set damages in the counties at $16 million. The declaration means state and local governments and certain nonprofits can receive some federal funds to cover repairs and other expeneses.
SALEM ACADEMY-INTERIM PRESIDENT
Salem Academy and College names interim president
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A vice president at a private North Carolina college for women and high school for girls has been named interim president at the school. Salem Academy and College announced on its web page that Susan Henking, current interim vice president for academic and student affairs and dean of the college since last year, will become interim president when president Sandra Doran leaves at the end of the current academic year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Henking served as the last president of Shimer College, a private liberal arts college that was merged into another private college in Illinois in 2017. She’s also professor emerita of religious studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York.
NORTH CAROLINA-DEPUTY FIRED
ACLU criticizes handling of 'mob' outside black teen's home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is speaking out about the arrest of a sheriff’s deputy who authorities say led a group of armed people to the wrong home in search of a missing girl. Interim executive director Chantal Stevens said Monday the New Hanover District Attorney should not have waited five days to file trespassing charges against the deputy. Stevens added that “vigilante mobs cannot be permitted to terrorize black communities." News outlets reported the all-white group tried unsuccessfully to force its way into the home of Dameon Shepard, who is black.
DISPUTED ELECTION-CHARGES
N.C. political operative makes federal court appearance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation has made his first court appearance on federal charges related to his campaign work. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. of Bladen County was present in Wilmington federal court on Monday before a magistrate judge. A grand jury indicted Dowless on charges that he received thousands of dollars more in Social Security benefits than he was entitled to because he allegedly concealed more than $100,000 he was paid for campaign work. Dowless is accused separately in state court of illegally “harvesting” mail-in ballots while working for a Republican congressional candidate.
BC-NC-TRAFFIC STOP-SEVERAL INJURED
Police: Several people injured after man crashes into cars
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say several people were being treated at a hospital after man crashed into vehicles while fleeing police. The Star News reported Sunday that the crash happened in Wilmington. Police said that the man’s vehicle collided with the other cars at a “high rate of speed.” Police said the suspect and passengers in his vehicle were unharmed. Police also said that the they believe the man was driving under the influence.
CONVENIENCE STORE SHOOTINGS
Police: 2 shot to death at North Carolina convenience store
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two people have been shot and killed as they sat inside a car at a convenience store. The Hickory Police Department says in a news release that a 911 caller told dispatchers that a man with a handgun walked up to a car at the convenience store on Sunday night and shot into the car. Police said the suspect fled on foot. The news release says 20-year-old Xzavion Rashawn Watts died at a local hospital and 16-year-old Damarion Isaiah Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators think the suspect knew his victims and targeted them.