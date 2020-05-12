MUSC sees surge in new mothers, pregnant women seeking mental health services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina says they are seeing a surge in the amount of pregnant women and new mothers seeking mental health services during the coronavirus pandemic.
A psychiatrist with the Women's Reproductive Behavioral Health Program, Dr. Constance Guille, says since the end of March they have seen a more than 50 percent increase in the number of women they are seeing.
Guille says problems with mood, anxiety and substance use in pregnancy and postpartum are very common and that stressful life events increase the risks.
MUSC says women should seek professional help when they feel overwhelmed, if they're not managing stress well and if it's negatively impacting the way they are caring for themselves and others.
Women can make telehealth appointments through the website musc.care.
Health professionals are connecting with patients through video sessions.
For more information on the Women’s Reproductive Behavioral Health Program and the surge click here.
