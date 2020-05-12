2nd person arrested in connection with Plantersville shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old woman in a shooting that left two teens wounded.
Destasia Jenkins faces a charge of obstruction of justice, according to sheriff's office spokesman Jason Leslie. She surrendered herself to law enforcement Monday, he said.
The shooting happened on April 27 in the Plantersville community and left two 15-year-olds wounded.
As the investigation progressed, Leslie said Jenkins was identified as also having been present during the shooting.
"Police said she was trying to sell or dispose of a firearm used by a juvenile relative in the attempted murder of three people in Conway," he said.
Leslie said investigators took 17-year-old Nigel Thompson into custody three days after the shooting on two counts of attempted murder and a weapon charge.
Jenkins was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.