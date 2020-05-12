New affordable senior living coming to historic school downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A developer plans to turn a former downtown school into new senior living apartments.
The Humanities Foundation is looking to build 88 apartment units on this site for seniors. It will consist of 76 one-bedroom, one baths, and 12 two-bedroom, two baths.
The goal is for it to be for senior residents earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income level.
The Humanities Foundation will keep a portion of this historic school up, while the remainder will be demolished.
This Humanities Foundation is asking the city of Charleston for an additional $1 million for this development. The city previously approved $3 million to the humanities fund for this development already. The total cost of this new development is $27 million.
Geona Shaw Johnson, the Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, says the typical time frame for a development of this type of housing is about 18 to 24 months.
A few years ago, the director of housing says the city asked people in this neighborhood what they wanted more of and they said senior housing, so this answers that request.
The school first opened in 1935 and served the community as a school until 1981.
