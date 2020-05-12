147 new cases of COVID-19, and 9 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 7,927, and those who have died to 355.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Tuesday that 86% of patients have recovered from the virus while 14% remain ill.
Deaths reported on Tuesday include eight elderly individuals in Darlington (2), Florence (1), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Aiken County (1).
Currently, there have been a total of 93,140 coronavirus tests with 85,213 testing negative and 7,927 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday, May 12 by county are listed below:
Aiken (4), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (8), Clarendon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (2), Greenville (33), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (4), Lee (3), Lexington (2), Marion (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (3), Richland (23), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (4), York (15)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
