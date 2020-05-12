Police: Man charged after firing at occupied vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - St. George Police arrested a man they say fired several rounds in to a car Friday.
Reshard Lakeem Riley is charged with first-degree assault and battery and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to St. George Police Chief Brett Camp.
Police responded Friday to a reported shots fired incident in which police say Riley fired several shots into a vehicle the victim was sitting in then left at a high rate of speed.
During the investigation, St. George Police interviewed witnesses and on Saturday, warrants were issued for Riley's arrest.
Riley was arrested Tursday without incident, Camp said.
He was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled later on Tuesday.
