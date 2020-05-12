SC Chamber of Commerce asks lawmakers to help struggling businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As businesses start to reopen in South Carolina, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce announced its guidelines for relief and recovery.
Staff are calling on South Carolina lawmakers to roll up their sleeves and pass, what they call, much-needed legislation.
“South Carolina’s employers and job creators are hurting and need for policymakers to help," President and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Ted Pitts said. “The Chamber’s Recovery Plan was developed by employers who know first-hand what it takes to put the state’s economy back on track.”
There are four parts to the plan which include guidance on workplace safety, economic relief and recovery, workforce and education and liability protections.
Pitts said one of the big parts of the plan is to call on lawmakers to help pass legislation which would delay tax payments.
“They need to have local governments delay tax filing deadlines," Pitts said. "The last thing you need right now if you’re a small business is for your tax bill to come through.”
The bill H.4431 would reduce tax compliance burdens for small businesses and is currently in the Senate Finance Committee. The Chamber says this bill should be passed immediately to fix this “burdensome system.”
“This can’t wait for the fall,” Pitts added. "The General Assembly needs to be prepared to come back even later this month and tackle some of these tough issues.”
Another issue the Chamber believes is important for lawmakers to discuss is liability as it relates to COVID-19.
“As a small business operator that’s stayed open during the pandemic, one of my biggest concerns is lawsuits from someone exposed to COVID-19 even though I have followed all federal safety guidance," Chairman of the South Carolina of Commerce and CEO of The Spinx Company Steve Spinx said. "To get businesses back on track financially and avoid costly lawsuits, we need the General Assembly to pass liability protections.”
Spinx and Pitts said these protections would only apply to businesses that are taking the necessary precautions to keep employees and customers safe. They believe those guidelines need to be detailed for different types of businesses.
