SC unemployment rep opens up about answering ‘historic’ number of calls

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Customer service representatives with the South Carolina Department of Workforce and Employment answered almost 100,000 calls last week as the number of claims continues to rise.
The agency has also brought on a total of 500 representatives to answer calls. Before the pandemic, there were less than 50, including Ophelia, who says she understands what the callers are going through.
“I was one time on the unemployed side, so I have a lot of empathy with my claimants,” she said. "I’ve been there. I’ve walked in their shoes. I know what they’re feeling, and that gives me even more sense of gratitude to be able to provide a service to these claimants that they need at this time.”
Ophelia is now working from home, and estimated that she answers about 60 calls a day.
“Sometimes it’s like a dagger straight to your heart when you hear the stories," she said. “You can’t cut that claimant off when they’re telling you, ‘I’m gonna lose my house. I’m gonna lose my car. My babies don’t have this. My babies don’t have that.’ You got to listen to them.”
More than 450,000 initial unemployment claims have been filed over the last seven weeks, reaching historic highs for the agency.
“I know it’s frustrating," Unemployment Insurance Operations Director Brent Phillips said. “One thing I do want to say though is we will make sure everyone gets processed.”
Phillips added every claim has to go through processes, like integrity checks and employer confirmations, and sometimes that can slow down response. He also said self-employed workers were not eligible for unemployment benefits until the CARES Act was passed in April.
“There was a period of time when they had filed their original claim to when they could file for the additional benefits,” Phillips said of some who filed before the act was passed.
The agency has now paid out more than $830 million in a combination of state and federal benefits since mid-March.
Joe Stevenson worked at the agency as a workforce consultant before the pandemic. He now answers calls all day.
“I can understand that someone on the other end just hears a voice, just throwing technical things at them or just explaining process," Stevenson said. "Sometimes I think they just forget that we are people who have gone through similar circumstances or very much right now have friends or family who are going through the same thing they’re going through. What we try to do is reassure them that we are pushing things as quickly as we can and that we’re paying attention to them.”
“I tell them, ‘I’m going to take care of you,'" Ophelia said. “Honestly, I go and I pray about it. I pray for the claimants, because I know what they’re going through."
The agency is maintaining extended call center hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
