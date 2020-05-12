SCDMV to return to operating during weekday hours starting May 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will return to operating five days a week at all but two branch offices.
The branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the week. Previously, SCDMV offices were open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Offices in Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to open on Wednesday only.
"I am excited that DMV operations will return to five days a week. Our focus remains to rapidly provide all DMV services without adversely impacting the health of our team and our customers,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “I appreciate your patience as we continue to leverage social distancing until we get back to normal. Our appointment system is working, and we are also trying to serve walkup customers when we can. We recently surveyed customers coming to SCDMV Branch Offices to find that approximately 50% are able to obtain their service online but chose to come to the DMV anyway because they want their products immediately. We will be able to reduce the workload and the lines much faster if we perform more transactions online and allow products to come to you quickly through the US Postal Service.”
Although the hours of operation are returning to normal, SCDMV officials are keeping social distancing requirements in effect. Customers must continue to remain six feet apart while waiting at branch offices.
Also, non-commercial road tests remain suspended. However, SCDMV officials said they are continuing to assess options to resume tests to license drivers. Those who need to take a road test are asked to contact a licensed driving school to determine if the school offers road tests.
