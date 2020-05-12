Short-term rentals reopen on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The ban on short-term rentals on the Isle of Palms officially lifts Wednesday, but as the industry attempts to recover, it will have to adjust its practices.
Steven Goodwin is the owner of iTrip Vacation Charleston Beaches and says the industry nationwide had a 30 percent cancelation rate since the pandemic began.
“I’d say we were able to reschedule a good number, maybe 80 percent, for later in the year,” Goodwin said.
While the road ahead is long, Goodwin says he is already seeing positive indicators.
“I would say inquiries are slowly and steadily building,” Goodwin said. “People are still just coming out of the stay at home restriction.”
Isle of Palms City Council lifted the short-term rental ban on Friday but added new rules.
“We had two different meetings with all the rental companies and private individuals in trying to adapt the CDC guidelines on cleaning the houses and coming up with a form that everyone can live with,” said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.
Goodwin was part of the task force that developed the new regulations.
He says they were things that he was already working into his business.
“These are sensible steps that everybody should be taking, and I think they will,” Goodwin said. “The feedback from other hosts and property managers and property owners has been very positive. Everybody wants everybody to come on vacation, but they want them to do it safely.”
Those steps include gloves and face masks for employees, extra cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, and additional signage asking people to stay home if they feel sick. Operators are also asked to not place guests in adjacent rooms whenever possible.
“It’s not going to be like it was in years passed. If we hit 50 percent, I’ll be surprised,” Carroll said.
Goodwin said the biggest factor in all of this is the beach.
If the Isle of Palms did not lift the restrictions on the beaches, Goodwin said, there would be almost no reason to rent.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.