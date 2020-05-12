State lawmakers return to the Statehouse Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse with two priorities.
They need to pass a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money at current levels when this budget year ends June 30 so they can have more time to pass a spending plan for next fiscal year. And they need to finalize the proposal allowing them to meet in special session later this year.
One of the bills lawmakers may consider is a bill being introduced in the House says there should be some adjustments made to protect voters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. Wendy Brawley of District 70 is one of the co-sponsors of the bill being introduced to state lawmakers, Tuesday. She says this change in law would allow more people to take part in the election process from the safety of their homes during a pandemic or state of emergency.
There are several options a voter can choose from as an acceptable reason to vote absentee. Right now, a pandemic is not one of those reasons. Some lawmakers say it should be. So, they’re looking to make that change with this new bill.
Meanwhile, how long lawmakers will remain at the Statehouse depends on whom you ask.
A Democratic senator said he expects to meet Tuesday for just one day or two at the most.
A Republican House leader said he has been told to set aside three days a week for three weeks.
