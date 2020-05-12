Temperatures Gradually Warming up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a rigde of high pressure builds in temperatures will warm through the rest of the week. Mornings starting with widespread 40s will be a memory of the past! Overnight lows should cool to the low 50s (a few 40s inland) under mostly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine will return during the next few days as high pressure will continue to dominating the forecast. Highs will be near 80 the next two days and warm to the mid/upper 80s by Saturday!
This weekend our eyes will be on the tropics. An area of low pressure is expected to develop a couple hundred miles northeast from the Bahamas. There is a 50% chance for tropical development and as of now the models curve the storm away from the U.S. This possible development is a good reminder that tropical cyclones pay no attention to the date, as the official start to hurricane season is not until June 1st.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool; LOW: 53.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer; HIGH: 80.
THURSDAY: Warm and mostly sunny; HIGH: 80.
FRIDAY: More seasonable; HIGH: 82.
SATURDAY: Very warm; HIGH: 87.
SUNDAY: Warmer with sunshine; HIGH: 88.
MONDAY: Isolated shower possible; HIGH: 89.
TUESDAY: Very warm with isolated shower possible; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
