Temperatures Gradually Warming up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a rigde of high pressure builds in temperatures will warm through the rest of the week. Mornings starting with widespread 40s will be a memory of the past! Overnight lows should cool to the low 50s (a few 40s inland) under mostly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine will return during the next few days as high pressure will continue to dominating the forecast. Highs will be near 80 the next two days and warm to the mid/upper 80s by Saturday!