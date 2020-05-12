Tropical disturbance could develop off the coast of the southeastern U.S. this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure off the southeastern U.S. for possible development this weekend.
The low pressure area is a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas and is expected to develop some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the good news is that all indications show the system is tracking northeast away from the United States.
The National Hurricane Center says there is a 50% chance of formation over the next five days.
Currently, the system posses no direct threat to the Carolinas. However, rip currents and swells may become a concern along the coast as the storm moves northeast of the U.S. mainland Monday and Tuesday.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
The first named storm of the upcoming hurricane season will take the name Arthur.
