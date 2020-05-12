Tropical disturbance could develop off the coast of the southeastern U.S. this weekend

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure off the southeastern U.S. for possible development this weekend. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | May 12, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 12:51 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure off the southeastern U.S. for possible development this weekend.

The low pressure area is a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas and is expected to develop some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the good news is that all indications show the system is tracking northeast away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 50% chance of formation over the next five days.

Currently, the system posses no direct threat to the Carolinas. However, rip currents and swells may become a concern along the coast as the storm moves northeast of the U.S. mainland Monday and Tuesday.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

The first named storm of the upcoming hurricane season will take the name Arthur.

