C-17s flying over hospitals, Ravenel Bridge to salute medical professionals, responders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - C-17s from Joint Base Charleston will be flying over Charleston area hospitals and the Ravenel Bridge on Friday to salute medical professionals and first responders.
Air Force officials said two C-17 Globemasters from JBC’s 437th and 315th Airlift Wings will conduct the flyover on Friday, May 15 departing the base at 11 a.m.
The C-17s will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, MUSC, Roper Hospital, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.
“This flyover has been closely coordinated with city and state officials as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response,” Air Force officials said."Protecting our national security has taken a new shape, and Joint Base Charleston is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts."
This engagement is being conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and will be done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training, the Air Force said in a press release.
“We are proud of the incredible sacrifice our South Carolina heroes have made working on the frontlines to keep our community safe from COVID-19,” said Col. Clint ZumBrunnen, commander of the 437th Airlift Wing. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you.’ Look up on Friday morning and know your Joint Base Charleston team is honored to serve alongside you.”
Joint Base Charleston is asking anyone who gets video or photos of the C-17s flying overhead to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover and #FlyoverFriday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.