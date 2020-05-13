CARTA receives $15 million from CARES Act

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA is planning for the next stage of public transit in the Lowcountry.
The transportation authority is receiving $15 million dollars from the CARES act, also known as the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The federal funding will be used for a series of improvements to help bring public transit into the future.
CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says the first step will be to stabilize their system to make sure their services remain uninterrupted during unprecedented times.
"We're in uncertain times like everybody else and we're out there providing transportation services on the schedule we've got out," Seekings said. "[This money] will give us some ability to stabilize financially through the downturn of our ridership."
With this money they will also be able to implement their long range strategic plan, which includes making capital improvements to their facilities. CARTA will be setting aside $2.8 million to construct a new hop lot and make improvements to their Leeds Avenue facility.
They will also set aside $5 million which could potentially buy 7 new electric buses.
"One of the things the board resolved to do some numbers of years ago, was to turn our entire fleet to electric buses or alternate forms of energy buses so this gives up a great opportunity to do that," Seekings said. "Ultimately that gives us 23 electric buses, which is an amazing start to our full fleet replacement."
William Hamilton, the executive director of Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit, says he is looking forward to improvements that could be made with this money including an expansion of services.
"We have the ability to shave years off the wait time to getting the transit we need to relieve the traffic congestion and get real mobility," Hamilton said.
Seeking says this a long-term plan, which means they will be taking it one step at a time. They’ll focus on stabilizing first, then replacing the fleet, and then look to expand their services.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.