Charleston Southern to offer COVID-19 student relief program

A prorated credit will be given to currently registered residential students for the Spring 2020 semester. The amount is calculated based on food service costs eliminated from the date the student vacated the residence hall in most cases, Monday, March 16, 2020. The amount of the rebate will vary based on the amount of financial aid received to cover room and board charges. There is no need to apply for these rebates as student accounts will be adjusted in the coming days. Recent graduates will receive a refund check for any credit balance.