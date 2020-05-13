Charleston Southern to offer COVID-19 student relief program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University has announced a relief program for students whose education was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charleston Southern University says that it has established four areas of financial assistance in relation to this relief program; funds received through the CARES ACT, board rebates, room rebates and COVID-19 Student Emergency Care Fund.
Through the federal CARES Act, CSU received funds designed to assist students who experienced financial hardship due to campus closure.
The school says the funds received through the CARES Act will be distributed in two phases. First, all Pell-eligible students who were not fully online prior to the pandemic will receive an automatic grant in the near future, according to a news release by the school. Eligible students will receive an email notification to their BucMail account.
The second phase will include a grant application process for students who did not receive sufficient funding to cover eligible expenses through phase one. The school says it will begin accepting applications after the first phase is complete, and students will be notified of the application process at that time.
A prorated credit will be given to currently registered residential students for the Spring 2020 semester. The amount is calculated based on food service costs eliminated from the date the student vacated the residence hall in most cases, Monday, March 16, 2020. The amount of the rebate will vary based on the amount of financial aid received to cover room and board charges. There is no need to apply for these rebates as student accounts will be adjusted in the coming days. Recent graduates will receive a refund check for any credit balance.
CSU says it will offer a partial room rebate to residential students for the Spring 2020 semester. The amount of these rebates will vary based on financial aid awards and other factors, according to the school. The room rebates will be adjusted onto individual student accounts, and graduates will receive a refund check, so there is no need to apply.
The COVID-19 Student Emergency Care Fund was developed through university donors and is now a part of the CARES Act. This fund will be used, the school says, for students who demonstrate financial needs for food, housing, medicine, travel, education-related expenses, including scholarship support and other needs the Student Care Committee deems appropriate. Personnel from student life, spiritual life and development departments head up the Student Care Committee and will evaluate all needs.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.