City of Walterboro to open parks following April tornado

Walterboro, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Walterboro Parks Department has announced Wednesday a reopening of their parks following April’s storms.
The parks department has announced that it is reopening all of the parks with the exception of the Sankey D. Maree Park.
Following a line of storms that hit the Lowcountry in April, the City of Walterboro Parks Department has worked on clearing the storm debris in an attempt to reopen the parks.
The parks that are opening are as followed:
- Forest Hills Tennis Center (772 Ireland Hills Drive)
- Pinckney Park (505 Hampton Street)
- Gladys-Whidden Park (215 Lakeside Drive)
- Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park (207 McDaniel Street)
- Mayfield Terrace Park (652 Dowling Avenue)
- Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary (Washington Street to Detreville Road)
The parks’ playgrounds will remain closed.
Limited parts of the Walterboro Wildlife Sancutuary will all reopen, including the pathway from Washington Street to Detreville Road and the Hartzog trail
