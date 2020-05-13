Cool weather to fade away over the next couple days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be warming for the rest of the week with below average temperatures gradually giving way to above average temps by the weekend.
TROPICS: An area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Bahamas over the weekend. This could become the first named storm of the 2020 Hurricane season. This would likely be a subtropical depression or storm as it moves northeastward, away from the Bahamas and well off the East Coast of the United States. NO impacts are expected here.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. High 78.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.
