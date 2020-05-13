COVID-19 pandemic worsening the opioid epidemic

“If anybody is needing access to care, we are here, we are here at MUSC, we’re here at the state and every county in the state has availability for treatment right now,” MUSC Addiction Psychiatrist Dr. Kelly Barth said. “If you have been previously hesitant about entering treatment, this is a wonderful time to come into treatment. Again, Telehealth might make it easier to access care for some individuals. For those who don’t have access to technology, again we’re here in person, or we can figure something out with a combination of in office Telehealth verses in-person treatment.”