Deputies arrest 2 on drug charge after traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they arrested two people after a traffic stop in the Summerville area.
Casey William Gillespie and Jessica Denice Gantt, both of Pickens, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, deputies say.
A deputy pulled over a car Gillespie was driving because of malfunctioning equipment, and reported sensing Gillespie was getting increasingly nervous, a post on the agency's Facebook page states.
Deputies say they learned Gillespie was driving without a valid license.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a glass pipe most commonly used for smoking methamphetamines, the post states.
Deputies say when asked about the pipe, Gillespie said he “smoked all of it already.”
As the search continued, the deputy found a small burlap sack stuck behind a loose panel on the front dash, the post states.
"The deputy opened the burlap sack and inside he located two clear baggies that contained a clear, crystal-like substance," the post states. "That substance field-tested positive for Methamphetamine and weighed approximately 56 gross grams."
Deputies say both Gillespie and Gantt denied ownership of the substance.
