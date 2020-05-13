Lowcountry man wearing ankle monitor suspected of stealing deputy’s gun, breaking into cars

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wearing an ankle monitor is accused of stealing a deputy’s gun and breaking into several cars in a Colleton County neighborhood.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Dre’Quan Stephens.
His arrest stems from an investigation on May 5 when several residents in the Ruffin area reported their cars burglarized of firearms and other valuable items.
That same morning, deputies say a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was also broken into, resulting in a department-issued firearm, and several pieces of law enforcement equipment being taken. Colleton County Investigators say the break-ins followed similar patterns to that of previous auto break-ins dating as far back as January.
Surveillance footage from one of the May 5 victim’s homes confirmed that the suspect was the same as the person of interest investigators had in regards to the previous break-ins. Deputies say the video captures the person of interest red-handed, breaking into the victim’s vehicle. Surveillance and a search warrant led investigators to recover all of the items stolen on May, 5, as well as additional property that is being processed.
Colleton County investigators identified the offender as Stephens.
As of January, Stephens was on supervised release with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and has been wearing an ankle monitor. GPS data is being compared to the crime data to determine if Stephens is the offender in similar pending cases.
Stephens is charged with five counts of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle. Currently, investigators have linked Stephens as the offender in four additional cases. Stephens could be facing charges in as many as 24 cases.
