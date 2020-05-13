Deputy-involved crash sends 2 to the hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Berkeley County Sheriff’s SUV and Berkeley County School District maintenance truck sent both drivers to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Old Highway 52.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Maj. Willie Hickman said the deputy was responding to a reported shooting in the area of Rockingham Way.
Both the deputy and the school district employee were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
But Hickman said both were conscious and alert.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.