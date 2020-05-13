ECPI University sees more interest in nursing programs during COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff at ECPI University, which has a campus in North Charleston, said interest in the nursing program is up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When individuals want to join the nursing field... they’re interested in working in a caring environment and now...during the pandemic, prospective students are interested in being a part of the solution," campus President James Weaver said. "They want to be a healthcare hero working in our community.”
- Nursing (BSN)
- Nursing (RN)
- Practical Nursing
Classes start at a few times throughout the year and they just began a new class of nursing students this week.
Starting next week, the school will have a soft re-opening which will be important for nursing students who have done most of their classes online for the last eight weeks.
“We’re going to have students start coming into our labs and we’re going to focus on social distancing while we do that," Weaver said.
Students will have their temperatures checked when they enter the building, will have to wear a mask at all times and only three to four students will be allowed in a lab at a time.
