Fact or Fiction: Will pool chlorine kill COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting next Monday, the Governor is allowing community pools to open back up.
But what are the risks for contracting coronavirus in a swimming pool?
Whether it's your own backyard pool or a big community swimming pool, health experts say the important thing is using the right balance of chemicals to kill all sorts of bacteria and viruses.
According to the CDC’s website, “There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.”
Note the agency says through the water. That does not eliminate the possibility of the virus spreading at a pool - or anywhere else - if someone infected coughs, spits, or sneezes near you.
That's why the CDC suggests everyone:
1) Follow local and state rules at water facilities.
2) Practice social distancing and good hand hygiene at the pool.
3) Make sure pool owners are cleaning and disinfecting the facilities.
Charleston County Parks are slowly reopening, but that does not yet include waterparks.
Restrooms, showers, playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, spray play areas, retail and food operations are closed.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.