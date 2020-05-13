FIRST ALERT: Part of Bees Ferry Rd. to close temporarily for tree cutting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a portion of Bees Ferry Road will close for a short time Wednesday morning.
Both directions of Bees Ferry Road will be closed between Main Road and Bluewater Way beginning at approximately 11:15 a.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The closure will allow Dominion Energy to use a helicopter to cut some trees, he said.
Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.
Police have not said how long the closure is expected to continue.
