Georgetown County School District gives updates on in-person graduations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District has given an announcement on how they will proceed with graduation ceremonies.
The Georgetown County School District announced Monday they will be having in-person graduation ceremonies with limitations.
Dates and times for the graduation ceremonies are as follows:
- Howard Adult Education Center - Thursday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
- Carvers Bay High School - Monday, June 1st at 9 a.m.
- Andrews High School - Tuesday, June 2nd at 9 a.m.
- Georgetown High School - Wednesday, June 3rd at 9 a.m.
- Waccamaw High School - Thursday, June 4th at 9 a.m.
The school district says that it will follow social distancing guidelines, marking stadium seats and having designated car parking for those wishing to remains in their cars during the graduation ceremony.
The district is asking that anyone who feels sick to not attend the ceremony and recommends graduates and guests to wear masks, though graduated will be able to take them off while crossing the stage. School nurses will be at the gates doing wellness checks. However, they will not be checking for temperatures so the district is asking for people to do so before attending.
Students will receive two tickets for admission in an effort to limit the size of the crowd.
The graduation ceremonies will also be live streamed on the school district’s Facebook page.
Families are asked to hold off celebrations until they leave the school premises.
