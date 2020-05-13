Georgetown County votes to extend state of emergency, reopen Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Council voted on Tuesday night to extend its state of emergency another 60 days.
The extension will go into effect at midnight on Saturday.
“Georgetown County Council, in an effort to protect and preserve the general welfare of its citizenry, believes an emergency continues to exist due to this world health event requiring the Council to take all necessary actions to ensure the safety, welfare, and health of its residents and visitors,” the emergency declaration states.
The council can terminate the state of emergency sooner if they feel the threat has subsided.
The Georgetown County Council also voted in favor of rescinding an emergency order that closed the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Veterans Pier and Jetty View Walkway. It means they will be allowed to reopen immediately.
The original emergency order had the Marshwalk, Veterans Pier and Jetty View Walkway closed until Friday, May 15.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.