Local restaurant files lawsuit against insurance company after being denied coverage for losses

“To the insurance industry's credit, about 15 years ago they started putting in language into these insurance policies that would preclude claims resulting from virus-related losses,” Appel said. “These exclusions were put in after the SARS outbreak in 2003. Now, interestingly enough, this particular insurance policy issue in our case does not contain this infamous virus exclusion. In fact, it contains a special exclusion, that provides limited coverage for virus-related losses.”