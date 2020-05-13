Lowcountry colleges summer and fall instruction plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Higher institutions around the Lowcountry are making decisions about summer classes, as well as in-person or online instruction during the fall semesters as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
Here is a list with the latest information released by colleges in our area regarding class structures:
The Citadel: Summer classes will remain online with the exception of some select, lab-based courses planned for in-person instruction starting during the second term (July 4 – August 7) as social distancing allows. On May 12, the Citadel’s president announced intentions to welcome cadets back for in-person classes starting in August. The college plans to welcome freshman on August 17 and have upper-class cadets return on August 25. Classes will tentatively start for graduate students on August 26, and on August 28 for cadets.
College of Charleston: Summer classes are offered online only. In May, the college established “internal working groups” to research various possibilities for the fall semester including, “Evaluating everything from instruction delivery and housing to employee work schedules and campus events/activities,” communication director Michael Robertson said.
Groups will submit recommendations to college president Andrew Hsu him no later than June 15.
Charleston Southern University: First term and full summer term courses will be online. No decision has been announced about second term summer classes. A university spokesperson said the college plans to announce fall plans as early as May 14.
Trident Technical College: Classes will remain online throughout May. While many will stay remote, a number of hands-on courses will be offered starting June 15 with increased safety measures, according to a college spokesperson. There has not yet been an announcement about fall courses.
“These measures include the mandatory use of masks, reconfiguration of work spaces in labs where needed, installation of barriers where appropriate, closure of common areas, making hand sanitizer widely available, marking spacing for queues, and extensive signage explaining safety protocols and our expectations for behavior while on campus. While we are preparing to reopen June 15, that date could change based on the availability of PPE and other factors,” Public information director, David Hansen said.
