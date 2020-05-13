Lowcountry colleges summer and fall instruction plans

The Citadel: Summer classes will remain online with the exception of some select, lab-based courses planned for in-person instruction starting during the second term (July 4 – August 7) as social distancing allows. On May 12, the Citadel’s president announced intentions to welcome cadets back for in-person classes starting in August. The college plans to welcome freshman on August 17 and have upper-class cadets return on August 25. Classes will tentatively start for graduate students on August 26, and on August 28 for cadets.