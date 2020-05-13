Polic release photo of person of interest in lottery ticket thefts

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police are hoping someone will recognize a woman they are looking for as they investigate a burglary.
Police responded on April 29 to Pappy's Restaurant to a reported burglary, Police Chief Dennis Turner said.
Police say the someone broke into the business and stole numerous lottery tickets.
Turner says his agency is trying to identify the woman shown in a surveillance still. He says she is a person of interest in the case.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-885-5000 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
