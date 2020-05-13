Public to get first look at latest plans for West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New plans to transform a lot that used to be home to a West Ashley grocery store will be unveiled for the first time Wednesday.
The West Ashley Revitalization Commission will see plans Wednesday to transform the space. The developer unveiling the plan at Wednesday’s meeting is Landmark Enterprises, and the architect is Dinos Liollio.
Landmark Enterprises wants to build a small shopping center with five to seven individual spots for restaurants and stores as well as office space. It will also include parking and a public area.
This triangle of land is an important one to the city because of its location in West Ashley as well as its proximity to downtown.
A Piggly Wiggly store stood on Sumar Street at the merge of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Town Road until it closed in 2013. Public outcry forced city leaders to toss plans to build a new gas station twice in 2016.
The city of Charleston bought the property in 2017 for more than $3 million and demolished the old store in 2018.
City officials are hopeful this concept is the one that could work and be completed in a year and a half to two.
Charleston Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Director Jacob Lindsey says the plans could move to the full city council at Mayor John Tecklenburg’s discretion or if the West Ashley Revitalization Commission agrees that it is time to move forward.
He says they hope to get a good sense of what the public wants.
“Its a place that so many people drive by and walk by on a regular basis," Lindsey says. "Getting this site right is a statement about the future of our entire city. And it demonstrates our commitment to improving West Ashley and the City of Charleston.”
Wednesday’s meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m.
To attend via Zoom, click this link.
You can also listen to the meeting by phone. Call 1-929-205 6099, and when prompted, enter webinar ID 824 4391 2739, followed by password 763332.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.