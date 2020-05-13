SCDMV offices now open 5 days a week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Offices of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles return to five-day-per-week operations Wednesday.
Office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That includes all SCDMV offices with the exception of offices in Allendale and McCormick counties, which will continue to open on Wednesdays only.
DMV officials ask people to schedule an appointment before they arrive to help them maintain social distancing.
Previously, SCDMV offices opened an hour later on Wednesdays to allow for staff training, but DMV officials say they are opening at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through Labor Day to increase the number of appointments available.
Branch Office lobbies will not be available as waiting areas, and the SCDMV will ensure proper distancing by serving customers using every other counter. Sneeze guards are in place for the protection of both customers and employees. Frequent sanitization will also be a priority of our employees to prevent the spread of germs.
Non-commercial road tests will remain suspended.
Customers in need of a non-commercial road test may contact a licensed driving school in South Carolina to determine if the driving school is offering road tests. The SCDMV will continue to offer motorcycle licensing road tests and will also continue to offer a limited number of commercial driver’s license skills tests at select locations.
