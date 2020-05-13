St. George hair salon will require masks for stylists, clients

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. George hair salon owner says she will require her stylists and all clients to wear masks when it reopens for business on Monday.
Carolina Cuts owner Crystal Hartzog-Westbrook says she is going beyond the recommendations made by the state to protect customers and employees from getting COVID-19.
The salon has been closed for seven weeks. Hartzog-Westbrook says her team has been preparing for four weeks for the reopening.
“We knew it was going to be different,” Hartzog-Westbrook said Wednesday.
The changes for clients will begin when clients arrive for their appointment.
“What they’re gonna do is text us and let us know they’re here,” Hartzog-Westbrook said.
She says one of her staff members will come outside, ask questions, take the customer’s temperature and give them hand sanitizer.
Inside the salon, styling chairs are 6 feet apart.
“After every client, we’ll have to sanitize a station completely. We’re taking 15 minutes between each client to do that before we go to get another one,” stylist Eric Smith said.
Smith says it will be a challenge to have his client wear a mask while sitting in the chair.
“Well, it’s gonna be different. You know it’s gonna be tough to figure out, but I don’t think it’s gonna be too hard,” Smith said. “I mean I love what I do, so anything I have to do to be able to do it, I’ll be able to get through.”
Hartzog-Westbrook says the salon will operate under the new rules until at least August.
She’s just glad to be back in business.
“It was extremely difficult. I have not ever been out of work before more than vacations and having my children,” Hartzog-Westbrook said.
