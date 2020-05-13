St. George hair salon will require masks for stylists, clients

St. George hair salon will require masks for stylists, clients
The owner of Carolina Cuts inSt. George says she will require her stylists and all clients to wear masks when she reopens for business on Monday. (Source: Live 5)
By Harve Jacobs | May 13, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 1:45 PM

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. George hair salon owner says she will require her stylists and all clients to wear masks when it reopens for business on Monday.

Carolina Cuts owner Crystal Hartzog-Westbrook says she is going beyond the recommendations made by the state to protect customers and employees from getting COVID-19.

The salon has been closed for seven weeks. Hartzog-Westbrook says her team has been preparing for four weeks for the reopening.

“We knew it was going to be different,” Hartzog-Westbrook said Wednesday.

The changes for clients will begin when clients arrive for their appointment.

“What they’re gonna do is text us and let us know they’re here,” Hartzog-Westbrook said.

She says one of her staff members will come outside, ask questions, take the customer’s temperature and give them hand sanitizer.

Inside the salon, styling chairs are 6 feet apart.

“After every client, we’ll have to sanitize a station completely. We’re taking 15 minutes between each client to do that before we go to get another one,” stylist Eric Smith said.

Smith says it will be a challenge to have his client wear a mask while sitting in the chair.

“Well, it’s gonna be different. You know it’s gonna be tough to figure out, but I don’t think it’s gonna be too hard,” Smith said. “I mean I love what I do, so anything I have to do to be able to do it, I’ll be able to get through.”

Hartzog-Westbrook says the salon will operate under the new rules until at least August.

She’s just glad to be back in business.

“It was extremely difficult. I have not ever been out of work before more than vacations and having my children,” Hartzog-Westbrook said.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.